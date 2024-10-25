More details have been revealed about the last few hours before Liam Payne's untimely death in Argentina.

It has been revealed that former Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger was texting the British pop star just hours before he died.

This was revealed by legendary Broadway composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

"I suppose something that hasn't been said, and I suppose I could say, is that of course she mentored Liam, from One Direction," Lloyd Webber said of Scherzinger to Billboard.

"On the Wednesday when he died, she was still texting him that day," the composer revealed.

Lloyd Webber further shared that Scherzinger still showed up to perform in "Sunset BLVD" just hours after finding out about Payne's death. The composer wrote the music for the production.

"She'd just heard that he died, and the fact that she even did the show at all is extraordinary," he said. "I mean, she is an amazing, amazing woman."

As many One Direction fans know, Scherzinger met Payne when he was a contestant on "The X Factor UK" while she was a judge.

In a behind-the-scenes clip shared from the show, it was eventually revealed that it was Scherzinger who had the idea of putting Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan in one group.