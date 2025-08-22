Aaron Phypers has accused his estranged wife, Denise Richards, of never making his adoption of her daughter, Eloise, legally valid.

In new court filings obtained by People, Phypers claims that Richards had him sign adoption papers years ago but never submitted them, leaving him without legal rights to the child he says he has raised as his own.

Phypers, 52, explained in the documents that Eloise has been "his daughter by bond of over nine years."

He alleged Richards' failure to file the papers has left him "legally without his daughter despite raising her as his own," adding that the situation has caused "immeasurable harm."

Richards, 54, adopted Eloise as an infant in 2011. Eloise, now 14, was later diagnosed with a rare chromosome disorder.

Richards also shares two adult daughters, Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

Phypers, who married Richards in 2018, said in earlier interviews that adopting Eloise felt natural.

"It wasn't even a decision," he said at the time. "She's a sweetheart. I love her. I think of her as my own." On social media, he often refers to Eloise as his daughter.

Aaron Phypers claims ex Denise Richards ‘failed to file’ his adoption papers for daughter Eloise https://t.co/tmyYNTqYBb pic.twitter.com/lprINwSE0W — Page Six (@PageSix) August 21, 2025

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers' Divorce Turns Into Property Battle

The filing comes as Phypers and Richards continue a bitter divorce battle following their split in July after six years of marriage.

Court records show Richards recently asked a judge to order Phypers, along with his parents and brother, to leave the Calabasas home they once shared, PageSix said.

She argued the move would allow her to safely collect personal belongings and her dogs without violating a temporary restraining order.

Richards claimed that she had moved out of the property two years ago and that Phypers was responsible for paying rent.

Court documents reveal that an eviction notice was issued last month after months of unpaid rent, leading to a standoff over the property.

Phypers, however, pushed back in his response. He said he does not oppose Richards retrieving her items and animals but wants a structured process to avoid conflict.

He also asked to retrieve his own belongings stored in properties linked to Richards, including tools, electronics, and personal items.

The former couple's divorce has been marked by multiple disputes, including claims over finances, property damage, and the care of Richards' large number of dogs.

Phypers has further alleged that his family provided years of unpaid labor, caring for both the animals and Eloise, while Richards has accused him of neglect and damage to their rental home.