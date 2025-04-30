Virginia Giuffre's sudden death has sparked serious doubts and calls for further investigation from both her father and her attorney.

Giuffre, 41, was widely known for accusing Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse and trafficking allegations that brought global attention and led to a high-profile settlement with Prince Andrew in 2022. Her family announced last Friday (April 25) that she died by suicide at her home in Neergabby, Western Australia. However, this official account is being questioned by those closest to her.

Giuffre's father, Sky Roberts, spoke to TMZ and publicly urged authorities to investigate the circumstances of her death. He pointed to her past social media posts and videos where she insisted she was not suicidal and warned that if it were ever claimed she took her own life, people should not believe it.

"I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal. ... If something happens to me – in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me quieted," she wrote in December 2019.

Her attorney, Karrie Lowden, also echoed those doubts, adding that there is a big difference between "suicide" and "misadventure." Lowden also noted that Giuffree had been "looking forward" to her future and was planning to renovate her home.

"I was here this time last week and things were positive," she told The Sun.

Giuffre's final months were marked by a serious car accident and a contentious restraining order. On March 24, she was involved in a collision with a school bus in Western Australia and later posted a photo of her bruises.

Alongside her health struggles, Giuffre was also battling a restraining order that kept her from her three children. In February 2025, her estranged husband, Robert Giuffre, filed a family violence restraining order, granting him primary custody and prohibiting Virginia from contacting their children until June.

The order followed an alleged incident in January, where Giuffre claimed Robert physically assaulted her, resulting in serious injuries and hospitalization. Although she reported the assault to police, no charges were filed against Robert, and he quickly secured the restraining order, which Giuffre's family said left her on the defensive.