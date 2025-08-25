Prince Harry's U.S. residency is facing new scrutiny after the Trump administration located more than 1,000 documents related to his visa application, some of which could soon be made public.

Court records show the State Department has identified 1,007 documents tied to the Duke of Sussex, including 217 from the Office of the Secretary of State, 517 from the Bureau of Consular Affairs, 271 from the Office of the Legal Adviser and two from the Office of the Deputy Secretary of State. A federal judge in Washington will now determine which of the files may be released.

The review follows a lawsuit filed by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, which has pressed for disclosure of Harry's immigration records. The group argues the prince may have misrepresented his past drug use when applying for a U.S. visa. In his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry admitted to using cocaine and marijuana.

So far, previously released records have not revealed whether the 40-year-old royal disclosed his drug use in the application process, nor have they clarified his current immigration status.

Samuel Dewey, a lawyer for the Heritage Foundation, said the volume of files underscores the level of monitoring surrounding the case. "I think we're going to see documents from Harry talking about the case, but other material may be withheld. Then it will be up to politicians whether that decision is overruled," he said.

The case has fueled speculation that former President Donald Trump, who has regained influence in US immigration policy, could seek to deport Harry. The duke has lived in California since 2020 with his wife, Meghan, after stepping back from official royal duties.

The judge's ruling on what files may be disclosed is expected to come in the following weeks.

The controversy centers on Section 212(a)(2) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which treats illegal drug use or possession as potential grounds for inadmissibility. U.S. visa forms and consular interviews typically ask applicants whether they have ever used illegal drugs; some applicants who have used drugs can still gain admission under waivers or if use occurred in the past without conviction.

Legal experts say several factors determine whether an admission of drug use would bar entry: whether the use was an isolated incident, whether the applicant has a criminal record, the timing of the conduct and whether a waiver was sought and granted. Privacy protections shield most individual immigration records from disclosure to third parties unless there is a compelling public interest or a court orders otherwise.