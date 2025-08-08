Prince Harry has broken his silence after being cleared of any wrongdoing in a formal investigation into harassment and bullying claims at Sentebale, the charity he co-founded nearly 20 years ago.

The Charity Commission for England and Wales released its findings on August 5, stating that it found "no evidence of systemic bullying or harassment" at Sentebale.

A recent report has confirmed that Prince Harry acted appropriately during his time as patron, finding no signs of overreach.

"Unsurprisingly, the Commission makes no findings of wrongdoing in relation to Sentebale's co-founder and former patron, Prince Harry," a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said in a statement.

"They also found no evidence of widespread bullying, harassment, or misogyny as falsely claimed by the current Chair."

Back in 2006, Prince Harry teamed up with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to create Sentebale — a charity whose name means "forget-me-not" in Sesotho.

Their goal is to support children and young people in Southern Africa who are living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

According to ENews, Sentebale has always been close to Prince Harry's heart. He founded the charity in memory of his mother, Princess Diana.

But earlier this year, the charity was rocked by internal conflict. Dr. Sophie Chandauka, the chair of Sentebale's board, accused senior figures—including Harry—of misconduct, which she claimed included bullying and abuse of power.

These claims were strongly denied by the former trustees and by Prince Harry himself.

Charity Probe Clears Prince Harry, Highlights Internal Failures

In March 2025, both Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso resigned from their roles, stating that a breakdown in trust between the board and Dr. Chandauka had made it impossible to continue.

They described the situation as "devastating," and accused the chairwoman of refusing to step down after being asked by the trustees, People said.

The investigation by the Charity Commission found that the real issue was a "lack of clarity around roles and internal policies" within the organization.

This confusion, the report noted, led to tension and resignations but did not point to any single person as responsible.

Although the report cleared Prince Harry of any wrongdoing during his time as patron, his team expressed disappointment that it didn't fully explore how the actions of the current Chair, Dr. Heather Chandauka, could affect Sentebale's future.

They emphasized that the real cost may be felt by the vulnerable children who depend on the charity's work, rather than by those responsible.

Looking ahead, Prince Harry remains committed to supporting children in Lesotho and Botswana. His spokesperson confirmed, "The Duke of Sussex will now focus on finding new ways to continue supporting the communities close to his heart."

Dr. Chandauka also accepted the report but stood by her decision to raise concerns earlier this year. "The experience was intense," she said, "and it became a test of our strategic clarity and operational resilience."