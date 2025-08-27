Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias and his wife, former Russian tennis star Anna Kournikova, are expecting their fourth child. The new arrival will expand the family to six, joining twins Nicholas and Lucy, now 7, and their younger sister Mary, known as Masha, who is 5.

The news, reported exclusively by ¡Hola! magazine , comes after photographers in Miami captured images of Kournikova taking her children to school in Miami Beach, where the family lives. In the photos, she could be seen wearing black shorts and an oversized white jacket, raising concerns about a possible pregnancy.

Little Nicholas and Lucy, seven years old, born on December 16, 2017, and Mary, five years old, born on January 30, 2020, were crossing the street with their mother, who was holding their hand.

While the expectant mother of four has remained out of the public eye for over a decade, Enrique has begun to open up about the happiness his family brings him, in unexpected statements about his role as a father .

"I'm in a relaxing mood, at home with the kids, enjoying being able to take them to school, watching them grow... I have six-year-old twins and a four-year-old girl, so every day that passes they grow really fast and I want to enjoy it. In 24 hours they've already grown," he declared in November 2024.

The couple has not dispelled doubts about their legal status, although Julio José Iglesias, the older brother of the Iglesia Presley siblings, confirmed in an interview in Spain that all of Isabel Preysler's children had made it to the altar.

"My mother has seen me get married, my sister Chábeli get married, she's seen Ana (Boyer) get married... Enrique, what he didn't have is a big wedding," he declared before his sister Tamara Falcó's wedding. "My mother has seen all of her children get married at least once," he added, thus putting the matter to rest.

She later added: "Enrique has been with Anna for 35 years (sic) and they have three wonderful children." Although it's actually been 25 years. The couple met in 2001 during the filming of the video for the singer's song Escape , in which the former tennis player played the female lead.

Since then, they have been inseparable and have maintained a discreet, scandal-free relationship.