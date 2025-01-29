Anna Kournikova, the former tennis star, was recently seen in a wheelchair during a rare public outing, marking her first appearance in two years.

The 43-year-old Russian athlete, known for her Grand Slam doubles titles, was spotted at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami, Florida, over the weekend.

Photographs obtained by the New York Post show Kournikova wearing an orthopedic boot on her leg.

Dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and matching pants, she had her blonde hair tied back in a bun and wore black-tinted sunglasses. A friend was seen pushing her wheelchair as she navigated the parking lot. See below.

Update🚨 | wife of @enriqueiglesias Anna Kournikova was seen on the streets of Miami with her two daughters, and with her friends. She enjoyed a day of shopping at the Pal Harbor Shopping Center last weekend!😍💞



Anna suffers from an injury, the cause of which is unknown!❤️‍🩹🙏 pic.twitter.com/5nwGK47WG2 — Enrique Iglesias Arab Fans Club (@ArabEiFans) January 28, 2025

Kournikova was not accompanied by her longtime partner, singer Enrique Iglesias.

But she was with their two daughters, Lucy, 7, and Mary, 4, along with a few friends.

Notably, Lucy is a twin to their son, Nicholas, who did not appear to be present during this outing.

The family has kept a relatively low profile over the years, rarely sharing details about their personal lives.

The injury prompting Kournikova's use of a wheelchair remains undisclosed, as does the timeline of when it occurred.

The former tennis pro retired from the sport in 2003 at just 21 years old due to recurring injuries but left an indelible mark with 16 career doubles titles and a memorable Wimbledon semifinal run in 1997.

Kournikova and Iglesias have been together since 2001, when she appeared in his music video for "Escape."

Iglesias has often described their relationship as one built on mutual understanding, crediting their shared experiences of high-pressure careers for their bond.

The couple was last seen publicly celebrating Mother's Day and Iglesias' birthday in May 2022. Kournikova had shared a snapshot of the festivities at their Miami home.

Since then, Iglesias has remained more visible, continuing his music career and occasionally appearing in public with their children.