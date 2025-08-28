Meghan Markle reignited a swirl of speculation after joking about having a "secret child" in the latest episode of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, made the remark while filming a segment with model Chrissy Teigen in Season 2 of the series. As the pair crafted with dried flowers, Teigen misheard Markle's reference to a plant name and asked if it was the name of a child. Markle laughed and quipped, "My child, you've never heard of," before quickly adding, "By the way, if I could have kept a secret like that, I mean, impressive."

The offhand comment immediately set off chatter online, where rumors about a supposed hidden daughter have circulated for years. In 2024, speculation grew after reports suggested a German filmmaker might explore the subject in a documentary. That project, however, ultimately focused on Markle and Prince Harry's life in California following their 2020 departure from royal duties.

Some online commentators have even suggested Markle's niece, Noelle Rasmussen, is actually her daughter, a claim that Rasmussen herself has not supported.

Markle and Prince Harry, 40, share two children: Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

"With Love, Meghan" Draws Tepid Viewer Response After Season 2 Debut

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle's Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" is receiving a tepid response following the premiere of its second season, people familiar with the series say, raising questions about whether the program will continue past its current run.

The show, which drew significant attention when it debuted earlier this year, featured high-profile guests in season two, including "Queer Eye" personality Tan France, model Chrissy Teigen, podcast host Jay Shetty and humanitarian Jose Andres. But several staff members and industry sources told Parade magazine that those who worked on the second season believe it is "not doing well" and may not be renewed.

"People who worked on the show don't think it will be picked up for another season," one source told Parade. "It's not doing well or what the network would have hoped it would do."

Netflix has not disclosed viewership figures for the program, and streaming platforms typically keep performance metrics private. A spokesperson for Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The performance concerns come as Markle and Prince Harry confirmed they recently extended an overall agreement with Netflix. The renewed deal, announced by Markle in a statement, will expand the couple's work with the streamer to include her lifestyle brand, As Ever, under their Archewell Productions banner. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though it is thought to be significantly smaller than the reported $100 million arrangement announced in 2020.