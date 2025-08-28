Kristin Cavallari is getting real about the painful reality of becoming a mom for the first time.

The Laguna Beach alum shared on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast that giving birth to her son Camden in 2012 was far more difficult than she ever imagined — even with an epidural.

The 38-year-old reality star and entrepreneur explained that while the medication helped ease her contractions, it didn't fully block the pain.

"The epidural took away the contractions, but it didn't take away the feeling of my vagina literally feeling like it was ripping in half," Cavallari recalled.

According to PageSix, Kristin Cavallari admitted her first birth as "brutal", recalling how she lay in her hospital bed, silent and emotional, with tears slipping down her face.

"I suffer in silence. That's just how I've always been," she added, noting that her natural response to extreme pain is to endure quietly rather than cry out.

The former Hills star also revealed that her doctor appeared worried when she first arrived at the hospital. At the time, Cavallari didn't know that staff had briefly struggled to find Camden's heartbeat.

Her then-husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, later told her about the tense moment. "Thank God I didn't know that because I would have been freaking out," she admitted.

Cavallari Reflects on Dreams of Natural Birth vs. Harsh Reality

Despite her fears, the labor itself progressed quickly. Cavallari shared that the delivery moved quickly, with her son Camden arriving after just 20 minutes of pushing.

Still, the pain left a lasting impression. "It feels like you're pooping out the baby — that's literally what it feels like," she said with blunt honesty, DailyMail reported.

Looking back, Cavallari admitted she once dreamed of having a natural water birth but couldn't have handled the pain without medical support.

Cavallari admitted that the pain during labor was overwhelming and that she desperately wanted an epidural.

She also emphasized the importance of not judging other mothers for their birth choices, pointing out that every woman experiences pain differently.

After Camden's birth, Cavallari and Cutler went on to expand their family with two more kids — Jaxon, who is now 11, and Saylor, 9.

She said her next pregnancies were smoother, in part because she chose to be induced. Both labors were more controlled and less physically overwhelming than her first.

Even so, Cavallari has been candid about how motherhood and co-parenting with Cutler haven't always been easy.

The two finalized their divorce in 2022 after a rocky split. Recently, she's also spoken openly about how raising three kids as a single mom has reshaped her life and outlook.