Kristin Cavallari is ready to close the chapter on reality television.

During the July 22 episode of her podcast "Let's Be Honest," the 38-year-old shared that she's officially stepping back from TV — possibly for good.

While promoting her recent E! docuseries "Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour," Cavallari admitted that the experience brought more stress than expected.

"As fun as it was, it was not normal for me anymore," she said. "Being on TV is not part of my normal life anymore. I've said it a thousand times about my previous shows, but there is a level of stress that comes with being on a TV show. There just is."

According to US Magazine, Kristin Cavallari, who became known through MTV's "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills," recently stepped back into the spotlight with her podcast tour, which is now featured in a new docuseries. At first, she was open to doing more.

Cavallari initially felt excited about doing another season and going on a second podcast tour.

Kristin Cavallari's possible return to reality TV has been put on pause again. https://t.co/UhEIsHJAgE — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 22, 2025

Kristin Cavallari Reflects on Stepping Back From Reality TV

However, after giving herself time to pause and reflect, she admitted that she's no longer sure if she wants to move forward with either plan.

Although Cavallari is happy with how well the show was received, she shared that the real win for her was stepping out of her comfort zone and facing one of her biggest personal fears.

Kristin Cavallari, known from "Very Cavallari," admitted she's unsure about doing a second season, feeling the pressure to live up to the success of the first, People said.

"The show was so good, and with the first season [working so well], I almost don't want to put pressure on myself to have another really good season."

She also revealed that filming was easier than her past TV work. "They just followed us. They let us do our thing. The cameras really did feel like flies on the wall." Still, the experience confirmed something deeper: "I just don't think TV is for me anymore."

Cavallari, now focused on her podcast and her lifestyle brand Uncommon James, says her current work-life balance is exactly where she wants it.

Cavallari shared that she feels content focusing on her podcast and her lifestyle brand, Uncommon James. At this point, she doesn't feel the need to take on any more projects.