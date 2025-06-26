Kristin Cavallari is making it clear—she's tired of constantly being asked about her ex, Jay Cutler.

The 38-year-old reality star and podcast host took to her "Let's Be Honest" podcast on June 24 to address ongoing questions about their past relationship, custody of their children, and financial rumors.

"Every single interview I do, I get asked about my ex-husband," Cavallari said. "And I try so hard to never talk about him... it's a deal breaker for me."

The "Laguna Beach" alum and Cutler, 42, were married from 2013 until their divorce was finalized in 2022. They share three children: Camden, 11, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8.

In a recent episode of her reality series "Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour," she discussed their custody arrangement—but said the final edit didn't tell the whole story, US Magazine said.

"I did have my kids full-time for a while and now I have them except for every other weekend," she explained. "The edit made it sound confusing."

Cavallari added that she wasn't planning to share the legal details but wanted to clear the air.

Kristin Cavallari didn't just talk about custody—she also took a moment to clear up rumors about the financial side of her divorce. She made it clear she has not received financial help from her ex.

Kristin Cavallari Says She Never Took a Dime from Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari recently addressed rumors about her divorce settlement, making it clear she didn't receive any financial support from her ex-husband, Jay Cutler.

She shared that child support was never part of the arrangement and that she's handled everything on her own since the split.

According to EliteDaily, she explained that this point matters to her because she works hard to support her kids. "I've never even wanted it," she added.

Though she doesn't often talk about their split, Cavallari admitted that it's still part of her story. "If I do say one little thing, it's because it's part of my journey."

Cavallari says she's grown a lot over the past five years and values the peace she's worked hard to build. "My whole life was never peaceful... now I really value quiet and calm."

As for her current relationship with Cutler, she said, "The kids come first, always." Cutler echoed that in his own interview, saying the custody schedule "works for us."

Still, Cavallari made her message clear to the public: "Let's stop talking about Jay."