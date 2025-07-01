Kristin Cavallari is speaking out about a painful family decision: cutting off contact with her father, Dennis Cavallari, to protect her children.

On a recent episode of the "Boyfriend Material" podcast with Harry Jowsey, the 38-year-old mom revealed that she hasn't spoken to her dad in three years—and doesn't plan to anytime soon.

"I cut my dad out of my life, which has been one of the best things I've ever done," Cavallari said.

The former Laguna Beach and The Hills star explained that her decision came after a serious incident involving one of her sons. She shares three kids—Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9—with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

According to Cavallari, her father "crossed the line" with one of the boys, and she described the experience as "traumatizing."

According to Enews, What made it worse, she said, was that her father never apologized or took responsibility. "That's a dealbreaker for me," she shared. "He traumatized my kids, and I have no room for that in my life."

Cavallari also expressed disappointment that her father made no effort to fix their relationship.

"As a mom, if I messed up with my kids and they wanted to cut me out of their life, I would be like, 'I am so sorry,'" she said. "But my dad was just like, 'Okay.' He hasn't tried."

Cavallari Opens Up About Painful Childhood and Parenting Lessons

The "Uncommon James" founder didn't hold back when describing her dad's behavior. She called him a "major narcissist" who turned the blame on her. "I'm the a--hole. It's my fault for what he did to my son," she said.

This isn't the first time Cavallari has spoken about their rocky relationship. On her reality series "Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour," she explained that her childhood shaped how she now parents her kids.

"I never felt like I was number one with my parents," she said during a recent episode. "So that was always a big deal for me—to make sure my kids knew they were the priority."

Over the years, Cavallari has described her father as emotionally harmful and manipulative. On various podcasts and interviews, she has accused him of gaslighting, lacking accountability, and making her feel unseen as a child, DailyMail said.

Despite the pain, Cavallari says cutting ties has helped her grow. "I finally, for the first time in my life, do love myself," she told People. "I've really worked hard to cultivate this peace and this happiness."