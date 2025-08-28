Denise Richards has taken her divorce battle with Aaron Phypers to a new level by submitting photo evidence that she claims shows her former Calabasas home in shambles.

In court documents filed on August 19, the actress alleged that Phypers, 52, and his family left the property "severely damaged" after living there for more than two years.

Richards, 54, said she discovered the state of the home on August 3 when she arrived to collect personal belongings and her dogs.

According to the filing, she was "shocked at the condition of the home, having not lived there for over two years."

The images submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court showed ripped-up flooring, cluttered rooms with boxes and clothes scattered across the floor, and damage to hallways.

Richards explained that she left some of her personal belongings, including items from her late mother, with the expectation of retrieving them after Phypers' family moved out.

Phypers pushed back against the accusations, saying the carpet and floors had to be removed because they were "saturated with piss and fecal matter" from Richards' dogs.

"It was a biohazard. We were hoping to replace everything," he told People, insisting the mess was not caused by him or his parents.

He further claimed that most of the items pictured were Richards' own belongings.

Denise Richards Submits Photos Claiming Ex Aaron Phypers Trashed Home. He Says He Removed Flooring Because It Was a 'Biohazard' https://t.co/yX6CrxkhiS — People (@people) August 27, 2025

Denise Richards Accuses Estranged Husband of Falling Behind on Rent

The condition of the home is not the only issue fueling their split. Richards claimed that Phypers fell behind on rent, which led the landlord to start eviction proceedings on August 23, DailyMail said.

She also filed a request for the court to temporarily vacate Phypers and his family so she could safely retrieve her remaining possessions.

Tensions escalated further when a source close to Phypers accused Richards of using the complaint as a distraction from what they described as her "adulterous affair."

The insider also alleged that Richards had blocked a planned property exchange in July, leaving Phypers "with only a shirt on his back."

Phypers himself claimed he has been left without clothes, equipment, or money, saying, "I had to borrow a shirt and tie from my buddy to even present myself at court."

Richards and Phypers married in 2018, but after six years together, they went their separate ways this past July.

Shortly after the divorce filing, Richards accused Phypers of physical abuse, which he has strongly denied.

A temporary restraining order remains in place, and a court hearing is set for September 8.