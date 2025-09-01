Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may soon bring their wedding to Netflix.

The couple announced their engagement on Aug. 26, sharing photos of Kelce proposing in a rose-filled garden. Their announcement quickly spread online, drawing more than a million reposts. In the caption, they joked, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," while Swift's song "So High School" played over the post.

Now, Netflix is reportedly pushing to secure rights to the ceremony. According to The Sun, the company has told the pair there is "a substantial budget for a Taylor and Travis documentary." A source added, "The wedding will be a huge moment and Netflix wants to be at the forefront of that."

🚨 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce they are engaged:



“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨” pic.twitter.com/5jXYrwPGu1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 26, 2025

Netflix's Interest in Famous Couples

Swift already has history with Netflix. Her 2020 documentary "Miss Americana" premiered on the platform, and her concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" grossed more than $261 million globally. She has also directed music videos, including "All Too Well: The Short Film," which won praise from critics and fans.

Kelce has also stepped into entertainment. He appeared in Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" alongside Adam Sandler and has been exploring more opportunities in Los Angeles during the NFL off-season. Page Six has reported that a series styled after "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is already being pitched for him.

The couple's potential Netflix project is being compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ongoing work with the streamer. Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a new multiyear first-look deal for film and television projects. Markle's lifestyle program "With Love, Meghan" entered Netflix's global Top 10 despite harsh reviews.

Swift's career also shows signs of expanding beyond music. In 2022, she confirmed she had written a screenplay and intended to direct it for Searchlight Pictures. No updates on that project have followed. More recently, she announced her new album "The Life of a Showgirl" during Kelce's podcast "New Heights," breaking a YouTube record with 1.3 million live viewers. The album will be released Oct. 3.