Joe Alwyn has not reached out to Taylor Swift following her engagement to Travis Kelce.

Sources told the Daily Mail that the actor, 34, "genuinely hopes she is in a good place and doing well," the source said, but added, "he doesn't think about her anymore on any consistent basis and hasn't reached out, nor will he, to offer congratulations."

The insider noted, "He feels it is not needed, and he feels she wouldn't want to hear from him anyway."

Alwyn and Swift were together for six years, ending their relationship in April 2023. They kept much of their romance private, rarely appearing together in public.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement earlier this month. The couple shared images from an intimate photoshoot at Kelce's Missouri home, captioned, "Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married." Kelce proposed in a garden at his Missouri home, presenting Swift with a vintage-inspired diamond engagement ring estimated at $550,000.

The couple went public with their relationship in summer 2023 and made their first appearance together at Arrowhead Stadium.

Their relationship began after Kelce made a public declaration of admiration for Swift on his podcast, "New Heights," and she later attended several of his NFL games.

Alwyn's Focus on Career and Privacy

Alwyn has concentrated on his acting career since the split. He recently starred in "The Brutalist" and Yorgos Lanthimos's "Kinds of Kindness" and is preparing for his stage debut as Heath in "The Lady from the Sea" at London's Bridge Theatre.

Upcoming projects include Aneil Karia's adaptation of "Hamlet," Chloé Zhao's biopic "Hamnet," and Sam Esmail's thriller "Panic Carefully."

In a 2024 interview with The Sunday Times Style, Alwyn reflected on the relationship and his approach to privacy. "As everyone knows, we together, both of us, mutually, decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private," he said.

"It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now." He added, "Look, this is also a little over a year ago now and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally. I feel really good."

During their relationship, Alwyn co-wrote songs on Swift's album "Folklore," including "Betty" and "Exile," using the pseudonym William Bowery. The Daily Mail source said both Swift and Alwyn have moved on and that Alwyn hopes to focus on his career and life, no longer being defined as her ex.