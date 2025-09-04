Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal has earned widespread admiration after presenting 18-year-old wrestler Tamara Humphries with a brand-new 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander.

The unexpected gift came after O'Neal discovered the Pittsburgh athlete's story through social media, where she documented her challenges getting to wrestling practices and tournaments.

Humphries, known by her wrestling nickname "The Firefly," is a freshman at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown who had been working all summer at Palm Palm restaurant in East Liberty, Pittsburgh, saving money to buy her first car. Despite earning a full wrestling scholarship to the university, she faced a significant obstacle that threatened her athletic career: a lack of reliable transportation.

The young wrestler had never owned a vehicle and was spending considerable amounts on ride-sharing services to travel between her Pittsburgh home, college classes, and wrestling events. Her social media posts about these struggles caught the attention of O'Neal, who has built a reputation for surprising strangers with random acts of kindness.

O'Neal reached out to Humphries directly through Instagram with a casual message offering assistance. Initially skeptical about the authenticity of the contact, Humphries' doubts were quickly dispelled when the NBA legend FaceTimed her family to confirm his identity.

After learning about her transportation challenges, O'Neal decided to purchase the SUV outright. The presentation took place at Palm Palm, the same restaurant where Humphries had been working to save for a car. The moment was documented on social media, showing Humphries receiving the keys to the new vehicle.

The gift was facilitated through Effortless Motors, a company that has previously worked with O'Neal on vehicle purchases. Company representatives flew to Pittsburgh to personally deliver the Mitsubishi Outlander, capturing the emotional moment when Humphries received the surprise.

During a video call with Humphries after the gift presentation, O'Neal offered words of encouragement while maintaining his characteristic playful demeanor. "You keep body slamming people, you keep listening, and you keep your grades up. I love you and no boys. Stay away from them boys," he jokingly advised the young athlete.

The story has resonated widely on social media, with many users praising O'Neal's generosity and the positive impact on Humphries' athletic pursuits. Her Instagram post announcing the gift has received tens of thousands of likes and supportive comments from followers celebrating both O'Neal's kindness and her perseverance.

Humphries plans to use the vehicle to support her collegiate wrestling career while pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice. She has expressed Olympic aspirations and views this support as crucial to maintaining her training regimen and competition schedule.