Milana Vayntrub, the actress and former spokesperson for AT&T, has successfully raised over $500,000 through her philanthropic platform OnlyPhilanthropy by selling exclusive photographs to support victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Vayntrub announced the milestone on Instagram on December 8, revealing that her unconventional fundraising approach has generated substantial resources for those displaced and affected by the fires earlier this year.​

The initiative began with a single campaign in March when Vayntrub offered exclusive images in exchange for donations to assist Bridget, a single mother impacted by the fires. The response exceeded expectations, generating $170,000 within just four days, according to Yahoo Entertainment. Bridget used the funds to purchase medical equipment for her disabled son, acquire clothing, secure a vehicle, and ensure a full year of housing, allowing her child to resume in-home medical care.​

Encouraged by the success of the first campaign, Vayntrub launched a second fundraising effort over the summer, raising an additional $350,000 in a single week. This second round of donations supported My Tribe Rise, a grassroots organization based in Altadena dedicated to helping elderly and underinsured residents rebuild their lives following the fire.​

OnlyPhilanthropy operates on a simple premise: donors contribute funds in exchange for receiving exclusive, playful photographs that cannot be shared publicly. The platform functions as a satirical spin on OnlyFans, leveraging what Vayntrub describes as the ability to transform male attention into resources for those in need. Content is delivered one to three days after a donation and comes with watermarking to prevent unauthorized distribution.​

Vayntrub, who portrayed the iconic character Lily Adams in AT&T commercials starting in 2013, has embraced the platform as a vehicle for change, US Magazine reported. She has expressed enthusiasm about OnlyPhilanthropy, calling it the best thing she has ever been involved with.​

In her December announcement, Vayntrub invited her followers to suggest other celebrities and activists who might participate in future OnlyPhilanthropy campaigns. Fans responded with numerous suggestions, indicating growing interest in extending the model to other causes and creators.​

The initiative represents a departure from Vayntrub's experience with online harassment that escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when her images from AT&T commercials were edited and shared without consent, as per Complex. Now, she has regained control over her image while channeling attention toward meaningful charitable work.