Kim Kardashian's long-awaited law school graduation celebration took an unexpected turn when her two sons, Saint and Psalm, broke into a loud fight onstage, stopping her speech in front of family and friends.

The moment aired on this week's episode of "The Kardashians," showing how quickly a proud milestone became a chaotic scene.

The celebration took place in May at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where guests gathered for a surprise party in her honor.

Kardashian had just begun thanking her guests when Saint, 10, started smacking a microphone that had been left on behind her.

Psalm, 6, tried to take the mic from him, and the boys began pulling it back and forth while sitting in full view of the crowd.

Their aunt Khloé Kardashian tried to whisper for them to "stop," but the situation escalated within seconds, DailyMail reported.

Kardashian paused her speech and turned around, clearly embarrassed. "Hey, guys! No fighting. Come on. Come on! Stop it. I'm serious!" she said as she tried to separate them.

Psalm shouted, "I want it!" while Saint refused to let go because "he had it" first. When Saint finally grabbed the microphone again, he yelled "LeBron James!" into it, sending loud feedback across the room.

Kim Kardashian mortified as sons fight on stage during her law school graduation party https://t.co/KNvNGKPJHK pic.twitter.com/FH44JOmKEW — Page Six (@PageSix) December 11, 2025

Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Kids' Behavior

Trying to stay calm, Kardashian took the microphone back and returned to the podium, but the moment wasn't over.

Psalm quickly got behind her and let out more loud screams into the remaining mic, forcing her to intervene again.

She eventually regained control, though her flustered expression showed exactly how overwhelmed she felt.

In a later confessional, Kardashian admitted the incident wasn't surprising for her family.

She joked that some children seem naturally inclined to behave like perfect little angels whenever they're out in public.

"And then there's mine." Still, she said the celebration meant "the world" to her, even with the interruptions.

According to ENews, Kardashian has been studying law since 2019 and passed California's "baby bar" exam in 2021 after several attempts.

She recently shared that she did not pass the State Bar of California on her first try, but she remains determined.