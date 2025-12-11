Khloé Kardashian reportedly may have sparked a new romance after leaving a flirtatious comment on a man's Instagram post. The Good American founder, 41, engaged with a video by Jacob Myers-Norys, a Santa Cruz-based former athlete turned full-time teacher.

In the video, Myers-Norys shared details about his life including his Italian heritage, teaching career, and passion for cooking. He captioned the post, "somewhere out there is the woman who's gonna ask how my school day wa." Kardashian commented on the video with a simple, playful line: "How was your day?" per People.

The exchange quickly went viral, as Kardashian's comment raked in close to 15,000 likes and the video itself surpassed 3 million views. Of course, supporters hailed the coupling, with one fan saying, "SShoot your shot Ms. Khloe! ," while another commented, "yes girl! Get your Italian stallion."

Myers-Norys acknowledged the viral attention in a statement to TMZ, saying his community had noticed the exchange. "My entire town knows about it. My students keep bugging me about it. My group chat's just been non-stop. I figured, 'Why not shoot my shot?''" He added that he will be in Los Angeles for the holidays and would "absolutely love" to catch up with Kardashian.

Kardashian has been open about the struggles of dating as a single mom to daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian previously discussed prioritizing her children over dating on her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land. "I feel like my kids are... yes, mine are younger than yours, but they're just my top priority," she said. "And I don't care about dating. I don't know what will happen in a couple years or next year, I don't know."

She continued with, "But I'm not dating, I don't care to. My focus is on just my kids. But I think if I wasn't in my situation, I'd be like, 'You're so full of s---.' But I totally get it and to me, I think it's the smartest thin."

The exchange sent fans and media outlets into a frenzy, as Kardashian's dating life remains a hot topic of interest.