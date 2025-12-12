Meghan King will now see her three children only a few weeks each summer after agreeing to a new custody arrangement with her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star reached the deal following a Child Protective Services investigation, which led to major changes in the family's living plan.

According to reports, King agreed that her daughter Aspen, 8, and 7-year-old twins Hart and Hayes will live full-time with Edmonds and his wife, Kortnie, at their home in Tennessee.

The arrangement was finalized just before the former couple were expected to appear before a judge on Dec. 9.

Edmonds' representative confirmed the update, saying the hearing was "called off" after both sides reached an agreement in the best interest of the children, People reported.

This decision comes after King temporarily lost custody in late October. Multiple outlets reported that the removal happened after she allegedly gave one of the twins unprescribed ADHD medication and later asked a school nurse to administer it.

The incident led the school to contact CPS, prompting an investigation. During that time, King was limited to supervised visits twice a week while the children stayed with Edmonds and Kortnie.

Meghan King Granted Summer Visits

The kids spent Thanksgiving with their father and stepmother, and soon after, Edmonds celebrated Aspen's ninth birthday with a Taylor Swift–themed party.

Sources say the children have been living full-time in Tennessee since the investigation began.

King and Edmonds were married for five years before their split in 2019. Their divorce, finalized in 2021, did little to ease tension between them.

Over the years, the two have struggled publicly with disagreements, including a recent incident in which Kortnie called the police, claiming King entered their home without permission.

According to PageSix, King later told officers that she felt her ex was "emotionally abusive," showing how strained the relationship remains.

Even with the ongoing conflict, both parents have now agreed on the long-term plan for their children.

King did not respond to requests for comment, but sources say she will have set visitation time during the summer while Edmonds maintains primary physical custody.