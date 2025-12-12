Sydney Sweeney is clearing up years of rumors about her looks — and she did it while hooked up to a lie detector.

The 28-year-old actress took part in Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test with her "Housemaid" co-star Amanda Seyfried, where she was directly asked about speculation surrounding her body.

Seyfried didn't hesitate to ask the question many fans have debated online: "Are your boobs real?"

Sweeney laughed and admitted the answer was yes, which the polygraph administrator confirmed as truthful.

When Seyfried followed up by asking if she had "ever had any work done on them," Sweeney again said no. The test operator confirmed that was true as well.

According to PageSix, Sweeney added, "I've never gotten any work done anywhere," making it clear that she has not had any cosmetic procedures.

Seyfried jokingly asked if she could touch them, and Sweeney responded, "Sure," keeping the moment lighthearted.

Sydney Sweeney Once Considered Breast Reduction

This isn't the first time Sweeney has spoken about the topic. She told Glamour UK in 2024 that she once considered a breast reduction when she was younger.

"I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were," she said, sharing that she planned to get surgery at 18.

But her mom convinced her not to go through with it, telling her she might regret it later. Sweeney said she's now grateful she kept her natural shape and even joked, "They're my best friends."

Recently, Sweeney also talked about feeling insecure as a teen during a YouTube conversation with "Allure."

She said she wouldn't take advice from her "Euphoria" character, Cassie, because Cassie was "way more confident" than she ever felt in high school, US MAgazine reported.

The actress has faced repeated questions about cosmetic work throughout her press tours. In an interview with sources in October, she said, "I've never gotten anything done. I'm going to age gracefully."

She pointed out that comparisons between old photos and her current appearance aren't fair. "I'm 12 in that photo. Of course I'm going to look different. I have makeup on now and I'm 15 years older."

Sweeney also shared a major reason she avoids cosmetic procedures: she is terrified of needles.

She told sources last month that her fear is so intense she needs to be "held down" for shots or blood draws. "I've tried therapy, hypnotism, laughing gas — nothing works," she admitted.