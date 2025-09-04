Julia Garner has officially confirmed she will be playing music icon Madonna in a long-awaited biopic.

In a recent video interview with "W Magazine" published on September 3, the "Ozark" star said, "Yes, it's a work in progress," when asked about the film.

The actress, known for her award-winning roles in "Inventing Anna" and "Ozark," shared that the project is still in development, ENews reported.

Although she didn't reveal much about the movie's story, cast, or release date, fans can rest assured—Garner is fully on board and excited about stepping into the role of the Queen of Pop.

"I can't say too much about it," Julia added, keeping most of the details under wraps. However, her passion for the role shines through, especially when she talks about Madonna's music. "Oh my god, I have so many [favorite songs]," she said.

"'Borderline' is probably my favorite... I also love 'Papa Don't Preach,' 'Burning Up,' and 'Confessions on a Dance Floor.'" She explained that she grew up listening to that album and added, "Obviously, 'Vogue' and 'Ray of Light' too."

It’s happening, #JuliaGarner is set to play #Madonna in the official biopic—and she’s more than ready. pic.twitter.com/ciK9FxSSSB — W Magazine (@wmag) September 3, 2025

Julia Garner Says Auditioning for Madonna Was Tough

According to Billboard, Julia praised Madonna's voice, particularly in "Papa Don't Preach," calling it emotional and powerful. "There's a lot of emotions in that song and I love that," she shared.

The path to landing the role wasn't easy. In a July interview on the "Smartless" podcast, Julia opened up about the intense audition process.

"I wasn't a trained dancer," she explained, "and I had to learn how to dance and then dance in front of [Madonna] and convince her that I can dance—and sing. And sing with her!"

To stay confident during the process, Julia asked herself, What would Madonna do? "I was kind of like, 'You can take it or leave it, but if I leave, then that's on you.'" she recalled, saying she fully committed to the challenge.

Madonna, who is co-writing and producing the film, also confirmed her involvement in the project earlier this year.

In a July Instagram post, the pop legend joked about the hard work behind the scenes, writing, "I Need A-lot of Bandz to make this...........OKAY (Story of my life)," alongside photos of her writing the screenplay.

The biopic has faced delays and questions about its future since Garner was first linked to the role in 2022.