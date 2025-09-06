Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared their engagement news quickly, with close friends learning about it almost immediately.

An insider told PEOPLE, "Everyone's just excited" about the upcoming nuptials between the singer, 35, and the three-time Super Bowl champion, 35.

The couple posted the news on Instagram on August 26, sharing five photos in a romantic setting. Their caption read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," with a dynamite emoji referencing their TNT nickname.

"Keeping it quiet wasn't easy but now that it's out, everyone's just excited," the insider said. Another source noted that both families were thrilled, with toasts, happy tears, and small gifts exchanged in private celebrations. "It has all been intimate, nothing over the top," the insider said.

Swift was spotted at the recent 30th birthday party of Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes. Brittany posted a photo showing Swift among friends in Nashville, calling the weekend "the BEST time" and saying she felt "so incredibly honored to have the most joyful friends" around her.

Immediate Celebrations and Family Support

Kelce gave Swift an old mine brilliant-cut diamond from Kindred Lubeck for her engagement ring, confirmed her publicist Tree Paine. On his New Heights podcast, Kelce spoke briefly about planning the wedding.

His brother Jason, a former NFL player, joked about wanting to be best man. "Hopefully, I'm the best man – we'll see. Trav has a lot of friends, I'm just hoping to get the opportunity," Jason said.

After sharing the engagement, Kelce returned to practice in Kansas City, Missouri, preparing for the Chiefs season opening in Sao Paulo, Brazil. "That is the next step, yeah, I've heard about that," he said on the podcast.

Swift and Kelce began dating less than two years ago.

The Grammy award-winning singer was present at Kelce's September 24, 2023 game against the Chicago Bears, sitting in a luxury box alongside his mother, Donna. Swift was also present for his October 1 game against the New York Jets in New Jersey, bringing along friends including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Sophie Turner.

An insider told PEOPLE the couple "just want to enjoy being engaged, and they are going to take their time with it."

Friends have been sending small gifts and stopping by, adding to the excitement.