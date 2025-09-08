President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at the 2025 US Open men's final on Sunday, marking his first visit to the tournament in 10 years.

His arrival at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center caused heavy security delays and loud crowd reactions, with both cheers and boos echoing through Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Trump, 79, arrived shortly before the highly anticipated match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

His presence delayed the start by 30 minutes as attendees faced long lines and increased screening. The match, originally scheduled for 2 p.m., began at 2:30 p.m.

The president sat in a corporate suite as a guest of Rolex, despite having recently imposed a nearly 40% tariff on Swiss-made goods, including luxury watches.

Sitting alongside him were several family members and top staff, including granddaughter Arabella Kushner, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and former advisor Jared Kushner.

The US Open is at the center of drama today and it’s not for tennis



An email was leaked by USTA asking that all broadcasters refrain from showcasing any boos/disruptions while Trump is in attendance “in any capacity”



(Via Bounces) pic.twitter.com/sa3jYZEp24 — yeet (@Awk20000) September 6, 2025

USTA Warned of Security Delays Ahead of Trump's US Open Visit

No sitting US president has attended the US Open since Bill Clinton in 2000. Trump's return to the tennis spotlight—his first since 2015—was captured on live feeds during the national anthem. The crowd's reaction was instant and divided: loud boos mixed with scattered cheers.

When he appeared on the jumbotron a second time, after the first set, the booing grew even louder.

Trump and his group briefly left their seats during that moment but returned before the match ended, as Alcaraz took home the championship in four sets.

The US Tennis Association (USTA) had warned attendees and media in advance of extra security measures.

Fans were told to arrive early and prepare for strict bag checks. The USTA also requested broadcasters not to show any disruptions related to the president's visit.

"We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions to the President's attendance in any capacity," the USTA stated in a memo.

Trump's US Open appearance is part of a pattern of high-profile sports event visits since beginning his second term.

In 2025 alone, he's attended the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, NCAA wrestling championships, and multiple UFC events.