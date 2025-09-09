President Donald Trump is under fire after a viral Truth Social post in which he waved off renewed demands that files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein be released. Critics claimed the post indicated panic as political pressure against him builds.

Trump attempted to characterize the controversy as a partisan assault in the post.

The confused and badly failing Democrat Party did nothing about Jeffrey Epstein while he was alive except befriend him, socialize with him, travel to his Island, and take his money!" Trump wrote in a tweet, charging Democrats with hypocrisy.

He further stated that critics had ignored the victims of Epstein.

"Where were they during his very public trials, and for all of those years before his death? The answer is, 'nowhere to be found,'" Trump averred.

Trump: “It’s time to end the Democrat Epstein Hoax.”



This is pure panic. pic.twitter.com/EXPw0NxX2e — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 5, 2025

The timing of the post followed House Speaker Mike Johnson seeming to imply Trump had previously been an FBI informant in the Epstein case. Johnson eventually retracted his statement, but the comment generated speculation.

Speaker Johnson in response to Epstein q from @mkraju this AM referred to the President as an “FBI informant” pic.twitter.com/5nlGkXaLtF — Alan He (@alanhe) September 5, 2025

Johnson's office tried to clarify. "The Speaker is reiterating what the victims' attorney said, which is that Donald Trump — who kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago — was the only one more than a decade ago willing to help prosecutors expose Epstein for being a disgusting child predator," the statement stated.

It was a fantastical story for about a day. What compelled (former career attorney) Mike Johnson to claim the President was an FBI informant? https://t.co/pUXDYadF58 pic.twitter.com/n5Q46WwrOA — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 8, 2025

Nevertheless, Johnson's initial statement elicited hostile responses on social media. "In today's episode of 'You Can't Make This Sh-t Up' ~ Mike Johnson Speaker Mike Johnson's response to Epstein question referred to Trump as an 'FBI informant,'" one critic opined.

Other critics pounced on Trump's own words, describing his reaction as proof of increasing pressure. "This is pure panic," one user posted on X.

Another posted: "It reeks of desperation, and involvement. Which means it's working and we need to push harder."

The battle for the Epstein files has pitted Republicans against each other. While Trump insiders have called for restraint, members like Rep.

Thomas Massie and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have aligned themselves with Democrats in calling for full disclosure.

Legal analysts indicate that Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FBI Director Kash Patel made similar commitments to release the documents earlier but have yet to do so.

As the controversy mounts, Trump's reaction remains under fire by both his detractors and members of his own party, questioning whether the files will ever be made public at all.