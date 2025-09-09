Raymond Cruz, the actor known for playing Tuco Salamanca on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of misdemeanor battery following a dispute involving a garden hose outside his home in the Silverlake neighborhood.

According to law enforcement sources, the 60-year-old actor was washing his car when he reportedly asked a young woman to move out of the way.

When she didn't, Cruz allegedly sprayed her with water from the hose. The girl told authorities she believed the act was intentional. Her family called the police shortly after, TMZ reported.

The incident occurred just outside Cruz's residence in the early hours of Monday. Officers arrived on the scene and took Cruz into custody without incident. He was later booked and processed at a local station.

As this is a misdemeanor case, it will be handled by the Los Angeles City Attorney's office. At the time of reporting, no formal charges had been filed.

Sources familiar with how the city handles minor cases say the City Attorney often offers alternative resolutions, such as warnings or office hearings.

In some situations, individuals may be referred to anger management classes, with charges being dropped if they comply.

Raymond Cruz Taken Into Custody Over Minor Dispute

Cruz has not yet issued a public statement regarding the incident, and the LAPD has not released additional details.

Cruz is a longtime actor in both film and television. While he gained mainstream attention for his role as the unpredictable Tuco Salamanca in AMC's Breaking Bad universe, he has also starred in major crime dramas like "The Closer" and "Major Crimes," portraying Detective Julio Sanchez for over a decade.

According to DailyMail, his other notable film credits include "Training Day," "Clear and Present Danger," and "Alien: Resurrection."

A source familiar with the case said the situation may not escalate further if both parties agree to a resolution during the City Attorney's hearing process.

"These types of cases often end without charges if the matter can be addressed outside of court," the source explained.

Raymond Cruz has been a steady figure in Hollywood since the late 1980s. Despite his roles as tough characters on screen, this is one of the few times the actor has made headlines off-camera.

As of now, Cruz remains out on his own recognizance. The City Attorney's office has yet to confirm a date for a possible hearing.