A Utah judge has issued a protective order requiring Real World: New Orleans alum Kelley Wolf to keep her distance from her estranged husband, actor Scott Wolf, as well as their three children, following her recent arrest.

On August 28, a court granted a protective order against Kelley, 48, prohibiting her from contacting her estranged husband, Scott, or their three children — Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11 — either directly or indirectly.

The order comes just two days after Kelley was arrested for electronic harassment and sharing Scott's private phone number online.

According to court documents obtained by People, Kelley must remain at least 300 feet away from Scott and is only permitted contact during court-ordered mediation sessions related to divorce or child custody.

The court order also restricts Kelley from consuming alcohol or drugs until her next hearing, which is set for September 10.

She is only allowed to visit the family's Park City home with police escort to collect personal belongings.

At the moment, Scott Wolf, 57, is taking on full responsibility for the couple's three kids, holding temporary sole custody while things get sorted out in court.

The arrest followed a series of Instagram posts on August 26 where Kelley publicly shared Scott's phone number, resulting in what police described as a "barrage" of calls and messages.

Scott Wolf Bombarded With Calls After Estranged Wife Shares His Number Online

According to a police report, Scott received about 24 calls and several texts within 10 minutes of the post going live.

Kelley also called Scott "the most hated man on earth" and posted, "Send the kids now!!! No more games. This is war." She was booked at the Summit County Jail and released two days later, PageSix reported.

Scott filed for divorce in June after 21 years of marriage. Since then, Kelley has been kept from seeing her children and has faced several involuntary psychiatric holds.

Back in July, the pair reached a temporary custody arrangement that allowed Kelley only supervised visits and restricted phone contact with the children.

That agreement also included a gag order on social media posts about the family — which Kelley appears to have violated.

In one deleted post from July, Kelley filmed herself trying to enter the family home with police, saying, "I'm sick of being treated like I'm crazy."

Scott has asked for privacy for their children during the ongoing legal battle. "Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority," he said in a statement.