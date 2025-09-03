Reality TV star Kelley Wolf revealed that she will be entering a rehab facility after her recent arrest, connected to allegations of harassing her estranged husband, actor Scott Wolf.

Kelley, 48, appeared in court on Tuesday, September 2, and told the judge she will check into a treatment facility on September 12. The announcement came during her arraignment for three misdemeanor charges stemming from incidents in late August.

"I am excited to go to the treatment center," Kelley said in court. "My brother is taking me. It's fantastic. I recommended it all the time as a mental health professional myself."

According to People, Kelley currently faces one count of electronic communications harassment and two counts of electronic disclosure of personal identifying information.

All charges have been categorized as domestic violence-related.

According to court records, the alleged incidents occurred on August 25 and 26 — just days after Kelley had posted a series of confrontational messages online, including private information about Scott and others.

One post reportedly included Scott's personal phone number and messages involving their children, Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

These posts violated a gag order the couple had agreed to as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings.

Kelley Wolf Released on Bail, Ordered to Enter Treatment

Kelley was arrested late on August 26 and booked into Summit County Jail. She was released on bail two days later, on August 28.

As a condition of her release, she must undergo medical, behavioral, or psychological treatment and refrain from using controlled substances unless prescribed by a doctor.

During her court appearance, Kelley shared that entering treatment was not just her idea, but something both Scott and another mutual acquaintance had encouraged for months. "All I wanted to do was leave a marriage," she added.

Meanwhile, Judge Richard Mrazik issued a new protective order against Kelley on September 1, EntertainmentNow reported.

The order bars her from having any direct or indirect contact with Scott or their children, except during court-approved mediation sessions. She must also stay at least 300 feet away from them at all times.

The next court hearing is scheduled for September 10. Kelley is expected to remain in treatment for at least one month.

After 21 years together, Scott Wolf initiated divorce proceedings on June 10.

Prior to Kelley's arrest, the pair had arranged a temporary custody plan granting Scott full physical custody, while Kelley was permitted only supervised visits with their children.