California Gov. Gavin Newsom has again made national headlines—this time with a meme that went viral and squarely takes aim at President Donald Trump over fresh denials of having written a letter he purportedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported Trump had written a lewd letter that was part of a 'birthday book' compiled by Epstein's then-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The letter, with the naked female silhouette and Trump's signature, was one of several that Epstein's friends collected for his 50th birthday.

Trump made fresh denials in response to renewed attention—after Epstein's estate provided the book to Congress.

"I never wrote a picture in my life," Trump replied during a press briefing. "I don't do drawings. I'm not a drawing person ... I don't do drawings of women, that I can tell you."

But Gov. Newsom fanned the firestorm Monday with a viral meme he shared on the social media site X.

The brief video showed a parody recreation of Trump's purported letter, with a cartoonish illustration of Trump doodling the figure, followed by a close-up shot of a bruised, orange-colored hand signing the letter.

Commenters are obsessing over that one point. "The makeup on the hand! Love it!" someone posted. Another person commented, "The mark on Trump's hand. Haha."

"Epic bwahahaha" and "This was clever. Love it GCN & team." were two of the hundreds of thousands of posts that flooded in.

The meme quickly gained more than 2 million views and 9,000 comments. Trump's camp cried foul once more, alleging the signature is a forgery.

"President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "It's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it."

Newsom's habitual trolling of Trump—repeating the president's own signature tweeting style—is a political show.

"Newsom continues to effortlessly cook Trump," one trending comment had it.

As Trump seethes and sues, Newsom's approval ratings have crept up quietly.

