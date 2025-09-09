Donald Trump's latest public appearances have reignited online conspiracy theories, with some claiming the 79-year-old president is "dead, digitally resurrected, or propped up by body doubles."

The chatter intensified after Trump appeared at the White House on Sept. 2, where he announced that U.S. Space Command would relocate to Alabama, reversing a decision made during Joe Biden's term. Trump was 45 minutes late but delivered brief remarks before handing the microphone to aides.

Online Rumors Intensify

His physical appearance became the focus of speculation. According to Radar Online, users on X posted that he looked "winded and nasally" and noted a "notable droop on one side" of his face as he paused for deep breaths.

Others suggested his gestures and even his suit looked manipulated, calling the images "AI-generated."

Is this the real Trump or a body double? The real Trump would have an ear injury, this one doesn't. pic.twitter.com/V7nNUbe4d8 — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) September 2, 2025

One user said, "Strange. Fabric doesn't normally fall like that across an arm."

strange. fabric doesn't normally fall like that across an arm. pic.twitter.com/c2uZh48q4A — Christina Giardinel (@Rchristiagia) September 3, 2025

In the age of AI it can be so hard to tell what's real and what's fake, so here's a tip: if Donald Trump says it's fake, it is definitely 100% real. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 8, 2025

A photograph of Trump with a dark bruise on his right hand further fueled claims of serious illness. Makeup artists told outlets the discoloration seemed covered with heavy foundation, which some theorists claimed was "the kind of cover I've seen on cancer patients."

The speculation has drawn comparisons to Vladimir Putin, who has long faced accusations of using body doubles to conceal health problems.

🚨📸 PICTURED: Visible bruising on Donald Trump's hand pic.twitter.com/1LukghHN14 — Politics US (@PolitlcsUS) August 25, 2025

"Trump is doing a Putin," one prominent conspiracy account alleged, suggesting aides were "rolling out doubles, maybe AI projections, because he's too sick to appear."

THIS IS NOT DONALD TRUMP.



I KNOW HIS NIPPLE AND THAT IS NOT HIM. BODY DOUBLE. CLONE!!!#Truth #WWGWWG #CLONE pic.twitter.com/zRX42L1eEM — Not So Undercover Gabagool (@Gabagool4Life) August 30, 2025

White House Pushes Back

The White House has dismissed the theories, calling them baseless. When reporters asked about posts declaring him dead, Trump said he had "not heard about it" but knew "people were asking how I was and where I was." He followed with a dig at the press, saying, "The media has no credibility."

Despite all the rumors, Trump's people cite his latest golf rounds as a sign of his fitness.

Donald Trump spotted golfing in Virginia this morning. pic.twitter.com/bQWPMuaEoL — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 30, 2025

The footage of a recent game was shared on the internet; however, some conspiracy theorists were of the opinion that the video had been doctored. One insisted they "enhanced the image" and demanded experts explain the appearance of his forehead in the clip.