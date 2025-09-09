Trump Faces AI and Body Double Allegations as Conspiracists Say He's Too Sick to Appear
Donald Trump's latest public appearances have reignited online conspiracy theories, with some claiming the 79-year-old president is "dead, digitally resurrected, or propped up by body doubles."
The chatter intensified after Trump appeared at the White House on Sept. 2, where he announced that U.S. Space Command would relocate to Alabama, reversing a decision made during Joe Biden's term. Trump was 45 minutes late but delivered brief remarks before handing the microphone to aides.
Online Rumors Intensify
His physical appearance became the focus of speculation. According to Radar Online, users on X posted that he looked "winded and nasally" and noted a "notable droop on one side" of his face as he paused for deep breaths.
Others suggested his gestures and even his suit looked manipulated, calling the images "AI-generated."
One user said, "Strange. Fabric doesn't normally fall like that across an arm."
A photograph of Trump with a dark bruise on his right hand further fueled claims of serious illness. Makeup artists told outlets the discoloration seemed covered with heavy foundation, which some theorists claimed was "the kind of cover I've seen on cancer patients."
The speculation has drawn comparisons to Vladimir Putin, who has long faced accusations of using body doubles to conceal health problems.
"Trump is doing a Putin," one prominent conspiracy account alleged, suggesting aides were "rolling out doubles, maybe AI projections, because he's too sick to appear."
White House Pushes Back
The White House has dismissed the theories, calling them baseless. When reporters asked about posts declaring him dead, Trump said he had "not heard about it" but knew "people were asking how I was and where I was." He followed with a dig at the press, saying, "The media has no credibility."
Despite all the rumors, Trump's people cite his latest golf rounds as a sign of his fitness.
The footage of a recent game was shared on the internet; however, some conspiracy theorists were of the opinion that the video had been doctored. One insisted they "enhanced the image" and demanded experts explain the appearance of his forehead in the clip.
