Ivanka Trump spent a sunlit day on a yacht in Miami on Sept. 7 with friends including supermodels Gisele Bündchen and Karlie Kloss, drawing attention because her husband, Jared Kushner, was not present. Photographs circulated online showing Trump in a black bikini, prompting renewed speculation about the status of the couple's 15-year marriage ahead of their anniversary next month.

Also aboard were Bündchen's daughter Vivian and another friend. Observers noted the absence of Kushner, a senior adviser in the Trump White House and the author of a recent memoir, as fueling online commentary about a possible separation. Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner.

Gisele Bündchen and Ivanka Trump look like bikini besties in Costa Rica



Gisele Bündchen, Ivanka Trump & Karlie Kloss in Costa Rica

Plot twist I wasn't expecting in 2025: Gisele and Ivanka as bikini besties in Costa Rica??

Add Karlie Kloss into the mix #LisLove pic.twitter.com/e7OxtIV47C — Lis Lopes (@lislopees1) April 25, 2025

The social media reaction quickly split. Some commenters suggested Trump's outing with single or publicly divorced friends — Bündchen divorced Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage and has since been linked to Joaquim Valente — could indicate a shift in Trump's personal life. Others criticized the optics of Trump sharing moments of her personal life on social platforms rather than focusing on business or policy matters.

Ivanka Trump flaunts her physique on yacht with celebrity pals instead of joining dad Donald at US Open https://t.co/itTRbf1K6D — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) September 8, 2025

"Jared doesn't know what to do with that!" one social media user wrote, while another accused Trump of using increased personal posting as a publicity strategy to position herself for a potential marital "opt out." A third commenter referenced old tabloid speculation about Brady and Trump, which both men have denied. Brady told Howard Stern in 2020 there was never a romantic relationship with Ivanka Trump.

Kushner's book, "Breaking History: A White House Memoir," includes an anecdote alleging former President Donald Trump once suggested Brady had an interest in Ivanka — an account Brady has disputed.

The Miami outing follows attention earlier this year on the connections between the group: reports noted that Gui Valente, brother of Joaquim Valente, works at a jiu-jitsu studio where Trump, Bündchen, and their children have trained. That fact drew further online theorizing about how close-knit the social circle has become.

Representatives for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner did not respond to requests for comment. The couple has not publicly announced any change to their marital status.

Ivanka Trump, a former White House adviser and businesswoman, has remained visible on social media in recent months, posting images from family events and travel. Kushner, an investor and political figure, released his memoir as public interest in the family's personal and political matters continues.

Speculation about celebrity relationships often intensifies around public appearances and social media activity. At this point, observers caution that photographs and captions do not constitute confirmation of a separation, and emphasize that friends can be part of normal social outings.