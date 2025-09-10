Catherine Zeta-Jones is facing backlash after making what many are calling a "creepy" comment about a 12-year-old fan during her recent appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

The 55-year-old actress was promoting the second season of "Wednesday," in which she plays Morticia Addams, when she shared a story about gaining younger fans through the Netflix hit.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared during her guest appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that while she was out golfing with her husband, actor Michael Douglas, a young boy unexpectedly walked up to her, DailyMail reported.

"I was hitting golf balls with Michael the other day on the driving range, I was practicing, and this really cute 12-year-old boy came up and asked for my autograph," she said.

"He was, like, really cute. And then I went, 'Ha ha! When I'm 70, this cute little boy will be like, 33.'"

The remark drew an awkward laugh from the audience. Meyers tried to lighten the moment, asking if Douglas could tell when she was doing mental math.

Zeta-Jones responded, "Yeah, he usually thinks I'm wondering what club to pick. But I'm not. I'm going, 'Hmm. At that time, I'm sure it'll be just fine.'"

Since @popbase deleted, here is Catherine Zeta Jones being a predator:



"This really cute 12-year-old boy came up and asked for my autograph and it was like really cute. And then I went 'Aha... When I'm 70, this cute little boy will be like 33.'" pic.twitter.com/OHAn3IRwQS — rae 🪮 (@raereturns) September 7, 2025

Zeta-Jones Faces Backlash Over Viral 'Late Night' Comment

Though Zeta-Jones appeared to frame the moment as a light-hearted joke, many viewers were not amused. Clips of the exchange quickly went viral online, with social media users expressing concern.

"That twelve y/o boy comment was frickin wild," one TikTok commenter wrote. Another added, "It's creepy. Who has these thoughts when they have an interaction with a 12-year-old?"

Critics also questioned why host Seth Meyers didn't step in. One Reddit user said, "A male actor would've been blacklisted for a comment like that."

Some fans came to Catherine Zeta-Jones' defense, pointing out that she has often used humor when talking about her 25-year age difference with her husband, Michael Douglas.

According to PageSix, during the show, she also said, "That's true," when Meyers pointed out their age difference. But others argued that this situation involved a minor, making it very different.

"She was one whole adult when she made that decision," a Redditor posted. "Talking about a literal child like that is unacceptable."

Representatives for Zeta-Jones have not publicly responded to the controversy.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been together for over 20 years. They first met in the late '90s, tied the knot in 2000, and are now proud parents of two grown kids.

The actress remains busy filming the third season of "Wednesday," which is currently in production.