James McAvoy, who recently made his directorial debut with "California Schemin'" at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, was involved in an unexpected incident during a night out in the city when a stranger punched him.

The altercation took place late on September 8 at Charlotte's Room, a local bar in Toronto.

McAvoy, 46, was spending the evening with producers from his film when the unprovoked attack occurred.

"James was having a casual get-together with the producers of his movie," a source close to the actor told People.

"As he later learned when speaking with the staff, there was a man who drank too much who was getting escorted out. James' back was to him and the man just punched him."

The shocking moment happened around 11:55 p.m. Despite being caught off guard, McAvoy reportedly stayed calm and tried to avoid escalating the situation.

Bar staff and others nearby quickly stepped in to remove the man from the premises.

McAvoy Stays Calm After Bar Assault in Toronto

Despite the unexpected incident, McAvoy decided not to leave and stayed at the bar. According to the same source, he "laughed off the incident with patrons and the staff," showing no signs of anger or fear.

The bar, Charlotte's Room, has not released a statement on the event. McAvoy was in Toronto to mark the world premiere of "California Schemin'," the first film he directed.

The film, based on a true story, follows two Scottish men who pose as American rappers in hopes of becoming famous.

According to US Magazine, the film features performances from Séamus McLean Ross, Samuel Bottomley, Lucy Halliday, and Rebekah Murrell.

Just one day before the incident, McAvoy spoke about directing for the first time. "It was stressful, but amazing," he told sources.

McAvoy reflected on his career, noting that after three decades of acting, stepping into directing has given him new ways to tell stories, which he described as a rewarding experience.

McAvoy's wife, actress Lisa Liberati, was also in Toronto to support him. The couple appeared together at multiple festival events, including the premiere on September 6 and a dinner hosted by Chanel and Variety. The couple married in 2022 and share one child together.