Alexis Skyy, a prominent figure from VH1's "Love & Hip Hop" and social media influencer known for her appearances across multiple reality shows, is involved in a new controversy after surveillance footage emerged of an apparent physical altercation at an Atlanta apartment complex.

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows what appears to be Skyy, who first gained public attention through her relationship with rapper Fetty Wap and later became a cast member on "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" and "Love & Hip Hop: New York," in a confrontation with former friend Anthony Gaskin in October.

The surveillance footage captures what looks like Skyy confronting Gaskin in a hallway and landing a punch. The situation escalates as two additional individuals join in, with footage showing them punching, kicking, and throwing Gaskin to the floor.

According to the police report, Gaskin informed authorities that Skyy, who has built a significant social media following with over 4 million Instagram followers and runs several businesses including a beauty salon and clothing line, had been harassing him for days leading up to the incident. He reported receiving multiple phone calls and threats of physical violence.

Skyy is now listed as a suspect for simple assault in the police report, though she had already left the scene when officers arrived. This incident adds to Skyy's history of public controversies, which have often played out both on reality television and social media.

The reality star has reportedly claimed that Gaskin had previously attacked her in front of her daughter three weeks before this incident occurred. Gaskin has denied these allegations, stating he only made critical comments about her parenting methods.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the incident.