Veteran actor and television writer David Ketchum died August 10 at the age of 97, his family confirmed.

The Illinois-born performer was best known for his memorable role as Agent 13 on the classic 1960s sitcom "Get Smart," where his character became famous for hiding in cramped spaces like mailboxes, vending machines, and grandfather clocks.

Ketchum was born February 4, 1928, in Quincy, Illinois, and originally studied electrical engineering at UCLA. He initially pursued a practical career path, telling interviewers in 1965 that he "couldn't fully commit to show business" and thought he would "eventually need to work for a living." His entertainment career began with the USO, entertaining military personnel around the world, before hosting radio programs in San Francisco and San Diego for seven years.

His television breakthrough came with the ABC sitcom "I'm Dickens, He's Fenster" from 1962 to 1963, where he played carpenter Mel Warshaw alongside John Astin and Marty Ingalls. He then starred as Senior Counselor Spiffy in the NBC comedy "Camp Runamuck" from 1965 to 1966.

Ketchum joined "Get Smart" in its second season in 1966, taking over the Agent 13 role from Victor French. The character became central to one of the show's most enduring running gags, with Agent 13 appearing in increasingly ridiculous hiding spots during his undercover missions.

The beloved character appeared in 13 episodes of the original series, a coincidence that matched his character's number. Ketchum reprised the role in the 1989 television movie "Get Smart, Again!" and appeared in an episode of the 1995 Fox revival series.

Beyond acting, Ketchum established himself as a prolific television writer, contributing scripts to nearly 50 shows throughout his career. His writing credits included "MASH," "Happy Days," "Laverne & Shirley," "MacGyver," "The Six Million Dollar Man," "Wonder Woman," "The Love Boat," and "Full House." He earned a Writers Guild of America Award nomination for his work on the "MASH" episode "Tuttle."

Ketchum's collaboration with producer Garry Marshall proved particularly fruitful, beginning with his first writing credit on "Hey, Landlord" in 1967. This partnership led to his contributions to many of Marshall's successful productions, including multiple episodes of "Happy Days" where he also made guest appearances playing three different characters.

Ketchum married singer Louise Bryant in August 1957, and their marriage lasted nearly 68 years until his death. He is survived by his wife, daughters Nicole and Wendy, three grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

His family stated he "leaves behind a legacy of laughter, warmth, and timeless television" and encouraged fans to watch his classic performances on "Get Smart" or "Camp Runamuck" to remember his "quick wit, gentle spirit, and cinematic legacy."