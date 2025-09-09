Academy Award-winning production designer Stuart Craig, renowned for his visionary work on the entire "Harry Potter" film franchise, died on September 7, 2025, at the age of 83, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

The news of Craig's death was announced through a heartfelt tribute from his colleague and collaborator Stephenie McMillan, who shared her sorrow on social media.

"It is with great sadness that I report that my friend and mentor, Production Designer Stuart Craig, passed away last night, 7th September 2025, aged 83, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease," McMillan stated.

Craig's extraordinary career spanned more than four decades, establishing him as one of the most accomplished production designers in cinema history. Born Norman Stuart Craig on April 14, 1942, in Norwich, Norfolk, England, he began his journey in film as an assistant, making tea and running errands on the 1967 production of "Casino Royale." He worked his way up from draughtsman to art director before becoming a production designer.

His breakthrough came with David Lynch's "The Elephant Man" in 1980, which established Craig internationally as a production designer. The film earned him his first Academy Award nomination. Craig's exceptional talent was recognized with three Oscar wins throughout his career: for "Gandhi" in 1982, "Dangerous Liaisons" in 1988, and "The English Patient" in 1996. He received a total of eleven Academy Award nominations during his illustrious career.

However, Craig became best known to global audiences for his work on all eight "Harry Potter" films, where he served as production designer from 2001 to 2011. His designs created the visual foundation for the wizarding world, including the iconic exterior of Hogwarts Castle, Diagon Alley, the Burrow, Hogsmeade, and the Ministry of Magic. Author J.K. Rowling specifically requested Craig's involvement in designing the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park at Universal Studios, calling him a "genius" and insisting that he "pretty much design it" because she loved how the films mirrored her imagination.

Craig also extended his wizarding world work to the "Fantastic Beasts" trilogy, serving as production designer for all three films in the series. His other notable works included "The Mission," "Chaplin," "The Secret Garden," "Notting Hill," and "The Legend of Tarzan."

Craig is survived by his wife Patricia Stangroom, whom he married in 1965, and their two children, Laura and Rebecca. His colleague McMillan reflected on their professional relationship, noting that anyone who worked with Craig would remember their encounter forever, describing him as "a true gentleman, characterized by grace, kindness, and humility."

The film industry mourns the loss of a creative visionary whose architectural eye and storytelling sensibility helped bring some of cinema's most beloved worlds to life, leaving an indelible mark on multiple generations of moviegoers worldwide.