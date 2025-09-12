Nearly three years after her conservatorship ended, Britney Spears' relationships with her family remain strained, with her father fully cut off, her mother approaching carefully, and her sister making slow progress in rebuilding trust.

Estrangement From Father

Multiple sources confirmed that Britney's connection with her father, Jamie Spears, has not improved. One insider to Us Weekly said her relationship with him is "nonexistent" and that "there's no chance of reconciliation." Another explained there is "zero communication on either side, and that's how she likes it," adding that she is "furious" over his role in the conservatorship and "will never forgive him."

Jamie is reportedly living a quiet life and focusing on his health after undergoing a leg amputation in 2023 due to a severe infection. Despite her anger, Britney "still loves her dad" and even offered to cover his medical care, sources said.

Britney has previously called the 13-year conservatorship "abusive" and likened her situation to being a "sex trafficking victim." Jamie has maintained that he acted to protect her well-being.

Fragile Relationship With Mother

Spears' connection with her mother, Lynne Spears, is described as fragile. One source said they "talk and text every few weeks" but have no immediate plans to reunite in person. Another insider said the relationship has "highs and lows," noting that "one day they're working on their relationship, the next they won't speak for weeks."

Lynne reportedly makes an effort to reach out while being cautious. She "would love more than anything to be close with Britney again" and hopes they can move forward eventually. Britney is said to love her mother still and recognize her as "a great woman."

Sisters and Brothers Offer Stability

Following a public falling out over Jamie Lynn Spears' 2022 memoir, the sisters have started to repair their relationship. A source said they FaceTime every few weeks, and Jamie Lynn is planning a visit to Los Angeles soon. "They really love one another," another insider added, "but they can be hardheaded siblings."

Britney's brother Bryan remains her closest family ally. Following her separation from Sam Asghari in 2023, they began living together and have since made multiple trips. According to insiders, Bryan does not get involved in the family conflicts and is always there to offer support.

Reconnecting With Her Sons

Britney got back together with her youngest son, Jayden James, in December 2024 after almost three years, and she wrote on Instagram that she "hadn't seen him 2 and a half years or maybe 3," adding that the visit was a miracle."

The source said it will not happen overnight, but Britney is "very happy," and she also wants her son, Sean Preston, to get in touch with her.

She was so touched that she couldn't hold back tears, the source said. Spears, who has repeatedly mentioned the heartbreak of separation from her kids, was very moved and told, "it means everything to her," upon receiving the renewed contact.