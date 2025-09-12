Federal investigators released new details Thursday in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, including surveillance footage showing a person of interest walking toward Utah Valley University shortly before the fatal shooting.

TMZ obtained video that appears to capture the man, dressed entirely in black, making his way down a residential street in Orem, Utah, at 11:49 a.m. Wednesday.

The FBI confirmed the timing matches when the suspect arrived on campus—just three minutes later at 11:52 a.m.—moments before Kirk took the stage.

Kirk, 31, was struck by a single rifle round while answering questions at an outdoor event attended by more than 3,000 people.

Audience members fled as the gunfire rang out. FBI Special Agent Robert Bohls said the shooter escaped by jumping from a rooftop into a nearby neighborhood.

In the video, the individual appears to hobble, which investigators believe may have been caused by the concealed weapon.

Authorities later recovered a bolt-action Mauser .30-06 rifle in a wooded area close to the school. They are analyzing prints and other physical evidence tied to the weapon.

Another clip reportedly shows someone dressed in black running through a backyard just minutes after the shooting, while students in the same video can be seen calmly moving away from campus.

🚨 #BREAKING: Charlie Kirk's Shooter Seen On Video Heading Toward Campus.



The person of interest in the Charlie Kirk assassination walked by several neighborhood cameras -- as the FBI said -- and TMZ released the video that appears to show him walking toward the Utah campus… pic.twitter.com/n89Q8Yh647 — SyeClops (@SyeClops) September 11, 2025

$100K Reward Offered in Charlie Kirk Shooting Investigation

Officials say these recordings have been turned over to law enforcement.

The Utah Department of Public Safety released still images of the person of interest, showing a man in dark clothing and sunglasses.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's capture, Reuters said.

"We are asking the public to carefully review the footage and photos. Any tip, no matter how small, could help," Patel said.

Kirk was a co-founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of former President Donald Trump. His killing has drawn condemnation across the political spectrum.

Trump, who called the act a "heinous assassination," promised to award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously.

Vice President JD Vance traveled to Utah to accompany Kirk's family back to Arizona aboard Air Force Two.

Officials have not released a motive, though Trump suggested investigators are making "big progress" in determining the killer's intent. Ammunition recovered near the scene reportedly carried engraved messages, which experts are still analyzing.

Kirk leaves behind his wife, Erika, and two young children. His death has ignited renewed fears of rising political violence in the United States, which law enforcement has described as the worst since the 1970s.