Tiger Woods' new affair with Vanessa Trump is making waves, and not only among supporters. By recent accounts, his former wife, Elin Nordegren, is not pleased.

Woods, 49, and Nordegren, 44, split in 2010 after a very public cheating scandal with several different women.

While both have long since moved on, Nordegren still apparently has a lot to say about the golf icon's love life—especially about his latest romance with Donald Trump Jr.'s former wife.

Nordegren supposedly is not a fan of the couple, according to a RadarOnline report quoting an unknown insider.

"She has her reservations about this relationship, and she can't exactly hide her disdain over the whole thing," the source alleged.

The source continued that she thought the pairing was "weird" and was uneasy with how fast things were progressing.

"She thought it was a weird match from the start, and for him to be getting so serious and moving Vanessa into his home so soon is a red flag."

Woods and Trump allegedly started dating in November 2024, and whispers of a possible wedding—perhaps at the White House—have already begun circulating.

In a March post on Instagram with pictures of the couple smiling and cuddling, Woods wrote:

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

The unidentified source says Nordegren is still worried. "She thinks he needs to slow down," the source said. "For all their troubles, she still cares for Tiger and would hate to see him hurt."

Social media reactions were swift and divided. One user commented, "Moving onto his next victim."

Another defended the couple, writing, "Nobody cares what she thinks. She's irrelevant, and he definitely upgraded. That's why she's mad."

Others criticized Nordegren for speaking out: "She was paid $100 million for her divorce, woman, quiet and go away.."

A more sympathetic voice noted, "I'm sure she doesn't want her kids anywhere near the Trump's circus."

Woods and Nordegren, who have two children together—Sam, 18, and Charlie, 16—have been on good terms. The family was reunited in December 2024 at a PNC Championship tournament in Orlando.