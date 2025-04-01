Tiger Woods pulled off a headline-grabbing April Fools' joke that had golf fans buzzing—if only for a few minutes.

On the morning of April 1, Woods took to X to playfully suggest that he was making a shock return to the Masters, despite recently rupturing his left Achilles tendon.

"I can't believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can't wait! See y'all on the course." Woods wrote.

P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :) https://t.co/H1Y1AOgn2v — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 1, 2025

The post instantly sparked a frenzy online, racking up more than 500,000 views as hopeful fans began to speculate about a possible comeback. But within ten minutes, Woods followed up with the truth: "P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :)"

The fake-out was met with a mix of amusement and heartbreak from his followers. "This is a wild April Fool's joke lmao," one fan replied. Another pleaded, "don't do this to us tiger." A third added, "I'm glad you still have a sense of humor... even though you've crushed many dreams this morning." Another fan summed it up with, "I respect the willingness to joke when you're injured."

The joke came just days before the world's top golfers begin arriving at Augusta for the Masters, which officially starts on April 10. Woods had been ruled out of competing after tearing his Achilles in early March, disappointing fans who hoped to see him chase a sixth green jacket.

Woods, who turns 50 later this year, has faced countless injuries throughout his career, including surgeries on his back, knees, and legs. While his full-time playing days are likely behind him, he continues to keep fans engaged—even if it's just with a well-timed joke.