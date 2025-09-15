New revelations from Finding Freedom indicate that formal etiquette requirements and seating arrangements at Pippa Middleton's 2017 wedding made Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were still new to the relationship then.

Pippa Middleton wed James Matthews on May 20, 2017, at St. Mark's Church in Englefield Green, Berkshire, in a wedding closely observed by the media and royal enthusiasts.

Meghan Markle attended just the reception and had spent the previous night at an Airbnb, while Harry attended the church service with his brother, Prince William.

The newlywed couple was expecting to spend the evening together, but the wedding plans allegedly had a contentious seating plan.

As reported by authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Pippa asked for 'no couples sat together' at the reception, which would have left Harry and Meghan at separate tables.

Meghan sat with tennis player Roger Federer's wife, Mirka Federer, and Harry sat apart at a different table from the ITV newsreader, Tom Bradby.

There were also restrictions prior to the reception opening. This information is stated in biographical sources:

"Sitting together in the custom glass marquee that had been erected on the 18‑acre property should have been a fun night for the couple, but, per Pippa's request, no couples sat together."

Certain sources claim Meghan was dissuaded from going to the church ceremony altogether due to fears the publicity surrounding her and Harry would overshadow Pippa's wedding day.

The neutral and traditional aspects of the event were a glass marquee on the grounds of the estate and an evening reception at the Middleton family residence.

But most people think that seating arrangements and the fact that couples were separated were perceived as symbolic snubs.

Meghan Markle, who had traveled in from overseas and eaten apart, arrived afterward for the celebration that night. Harry escorted her, and they together attended the reception, although their separate seating arrangement continued until dessert.

While others reported to the press that Meghan was 'upset' by the behavior, authors of Finding Freedom believe that the arrangements were an attempt to control the narrative of the day and keep it in the attention of the bride's mother, Pippa, and her mother, Carole Middleton.

