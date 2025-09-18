Alec Baldwin is honoring the late Robert Redford by revealing a deeply personal moment of kindness the Hollywood legend showed him during one of the hardest times in his life.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Baldwin, 67, recalled receiving a letter from Redford after the "Rust" shooting case against him was dismissed in 2024. The message came completely out of the blue.

"I got a letter from Bob Redford. Unsolicited," Baldwin said. "He said, 'I'm so glad this turned out this way, I'm so sorry [for] what you had to go through.' I got the loveliest letter from Robert Redford."

According to OK Magazine, Redford's private note came after Baldwin had been charged in the 2021 accidental shooting on the set of "Rust," which led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injury of director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was holding a prop gun that unexpectedly discharged. He always maintained that he never pulled the trigger and had no idea the gun contained a live round.

Alec Baldwin offered a video tribute to the late Robert Redford — and said the iconic actor shared his support in the aftermath of the Rust shooting that left Halyna Hutchins dead. https://t.co/QsIT1ZoC24 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 17, 2025

Judge Confirms Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Case Will Not Reopen

In July 2024, charges against Baldwin were dropped due to alleged misconduct by prosecutors. A judge later confirmed the case would not be reopened.

Redford passed away this week at the age of 89. Though a cause of death has not yet been released, many stars have stepped forward to share their memories and love for the "Butch Cassidy" actor.

Barbra Streisand, Redford's co-star in "The Way We Were," shared a touching message on Instagram.

"Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting — and one of the finest actors ever," she wrote.

"We were such opposites ... Yet, we kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie."

Jane Fonda, who starred in several films with Redford, said she was heartbroken by the news. "It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can't stop crying," the actress, 87, told Us Weekly. "He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for."