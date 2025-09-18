Charlie Sheen is raising questions about Matthew Perry's sobriety in the months leading up to the "Friends" star's death, suggesting what he saw didn't line up with Perry's own public statements.

During an interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" this week, Sheen said he could tell Perry was not sober while promoting his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing."

The book was released in November of that year, with Perry saying he had been clean for 19 months. Sheen, however, believed otherwise.

"I could tell he wasn't sober talking about a book that is all about sobriety and recovery," Sheen said. According to PageSix, he explained that after listening to a portion of Perry's audiobook, something felt off.

"He didn't have that perfect, specific, laser-focused diction that he always had delivering comedy."

Perry died in October 2023 at the age of 54 from the acute effects of ketamine. His death came less than a year after his memoir, which openly detailed decades of addiction struggles, was released.

Charlie Sheen claims he ‘could tell’ Matthew Perry ‘wasn’t sober’ in final year https://t.co/wF00MkMEKV pic.twitter.com/TzUVuRKvpo — Page Six (@PageSix) September 17, 2025

Charlie Sheen Regrets Not Reaching Out to Matthew Perry Before His Death

Sheen, now eight years sober himself, admitted he regretted not reaching out to Perry after hearing the book.

He said he recognized the weight Perry was carrying while trying to maintain the image of sobriety during his press tour. "I could feel the sort of prison he put himself in," Sheen reflected, TMZ reported.

This is not the first time Sheen has spoken about Perry. Earlier this month, he shared that he had attended a support group Perry once led for people in recovery.

He also recalled reading Perry's memoir in a single day, saying he admired the honesty in its pages, even though the late actor once wrote a line taking a jab at him.

"Sheen confessed he had planned to call Perry for a coffee but never followed through. 'Regrettably, I didn't,'" he said during the interview.

Both actors had publicly battled substance abuse for years. Sheen, who starred on "Two and a Half Men," and Perry, beloved for his role as Chandler Bing on "Friends," had even crossed paths decades ago when Sheen guest-starred on the sitcom.

In the wake of Perry's passing, five people have been charged in connection with supplying him with ketamine, including his longtime assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and an admitted dealer.