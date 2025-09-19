Victoria Beckham is opening up about her close-knit family life, even as tensions with her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, remain in the spotlight.

In a new interview with Elle magazine promoting her upcoming Netflix docuseries "Victoria Beckham," the 51-year-old fashion designer described the Beckhams as a "very traditional family," revealing intimate details about their daily routines and values.

"We like to have fun. We like to spend time all together," she said. "We're a very traditional family, much more than I think people would realize."

According to PageSix, Victoria explained that her family gathers for dinner every night at 6 pm, even if work pushes into the late evening.

She also shared how important it is to show her four children — Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14 — the value of hard work.

"Working makes me the best version of me," she said, adding that it's healthy for the kids to see both parents pursue their careers. "I've always tried to be the best mom and wife that I can be."

Her comments come as rumors of a rift with Brooklyn continue to make headlines. In June, sources claimed Brooklyn had cut off contact with both his parents and siblings.

The tension reportedly began around his 2022 wedding to actress Nicola Peltz and reignited when the couple skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration in May — while his siblings all attended.

Victoria Beckham gives rare insight into ‘traditional’ family dynamic as feud with son Brooklyn rages on https://t.co/mmRTOnXXtX — ConservativeLibrarian (@ConserLibrarian) September 18, 2025

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham Chooses Nicola Peltz Over Family Feud With Parents David and Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham Leaves Parents Out of Vow Speech

More recently, Brooklyn appeared to leave his parents out of a heartfelt speech during a vow renewal ceremony, instead praising his wife and the Peltz family.

A guest told sources, "He wanted to recognize them all and was determined to do them all justice."

Still, Victoria has chosen not to erase Brooklyn from her story. Despite their estrangement, her Netflix series will include moments with him — including a scene where he helps clear rainwater from her Paris Fashion Week runway last year, DailyMail said.

"The show is about Victoria's fashion and beauty empire," a source explained. "Brooklyn will be in the show, that is for certain."

The docuseries will also feature David and their other children, as well as famous friends like Eva Longoria and designer Tom Ford.

Ultimately, Victoria says family remains at the heart of it all: "I want my kids and David to be proud of me."