Victoria Beckham, known for her high-fashion style and signature heels, was seen in Manhattan over the weekend wearing a surprisingly casual outfit as tensions rise between the Beckham family and their eldest son, Brooklyn.

The 51-year-old fashion designer was spotted walking with her husband, David Beckham, who is 50.

She wore a khaki tracksuit, oversized sunglasses, and chunky white trainers, which is quite different from her usual glamorous wardrobe. The couple, in New York for work, seemed subdued during their outing.

The Beckhams were in the spotlight amid reports of a growing rift with their son Brooklyn, who is 26, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, age 30.

While David and Victoria were in New York, Brooklyn was in Los Angeles attending a birthday party at Angelina Osteria with actors Gerard Butler and Lewis Tan.

Sources say Victoria is heartbroken over the increasing distance from Brooklyn. Friends close to the family have said she feels betrayed.

The tension reportedly grew after Brooklyn and Nicola missed all five events celebrating David's 50th birthday, including a family gathering in the Cotswolds and a trip to France.

Insiders claim that Nicola's influence has pushed Brooklyn away from his family and former friends in the UK.

One insider told British media, "Brooklyn does whatever Nicola asks." In private, Victoria is said to refer to Nicola as "a viper."

Further complicating the situation, some reports suggest that Romeo Beckham's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, has been blamed for Brooklyn's absence from family events.

However, Cruz Beckham recently denied rumors of any past romance between Kim and Brooklyn.

Despite the family tension, David tried to reach out by including Brooklyn in a Mother's Day tribute and captioning a photo from a fishing trip with, "You were missed @brooklynbeckham."

As the Beckham family deals with this conflict, Victoria's casual appearance may show the emotional strain behind the scenes. It is still unclear if the rift can be healed.