Singer-songwriter Morrissey cancelled two upcoming concerts after receiving what officials described as a "credible threat" on his life, forcing the former Smiths frontman to prioritize safety over performance commitments.

The 66-year-old British artist abruptly cancelled shows scheduled for Friday night at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut and Saturday evening at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston. Management announced the decision Friday morning, citing "recent events and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band."

The cancellations are a result of a death threat made against Morrissey by 26-year-old Ottawa resident Noah Castellano, who allegedly posted threatening messages on the social media platform Bluesky on September 4.

Court documents showed that Castellano wrote under the account name "guy who gets shot in the head one hundred thousand times a day," stating: "Steven Patrick Morrissey when you perform at TD Place here in Ottawa next week on the evening of September 12th, 2025 at about 9 pm, I will be present at the venue in the audience and I will attempt to shoot you many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally."

Despite the threat, Morrissey proceeded with his scheduled performance at Ottawa's CityFolk Festival on September 12. The show continued as planned, though festival organizers declined to comment on the security incident. Castellano was arrested by Ottawa police on Friday and charged with "uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm." He was subsequently released on $5,000 bail and ordered to reside at his father's home in the Washington, D.C. area.

Read more: Puerto Rican Rapper Jhayco Arrested in Miami on Drug Possession Charges

Following the Ottawa performance, Morrissey successfully completed shows in Toronto on September 13 and at New York's Radio City Music Hall on September 16 without incident. The decision to cancel the Connecticut and Massachusetts dates appears to represent an escalation in security precautions, though it remains unclear whether additional threats prompted the heightened concern.

Fans expressed mixed reactions to the cancellations on social media, with many prioritizing the artist's safety while others voiced disappointment about lost ticket purchases. "Stay safe, please. Not sure what we'd do without you," one concerned supporter commented on Morrissey's Instagram announcement.

The cancellations affect only the weekend performances. Morrissey's tour is scheduled to resume on Tuesday at The Met in Philadelphia, with remaining dates planned across North America through October 25. All tickets for the cancelled shows will be automatically refunded at the original point of purchase.

When contacted by the Ottawa Citizen regarding the charges, Castellano declined to provide any statement, simply responding: "I'm not interested."