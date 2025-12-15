Mexican influencer Mariana Grimaldi, known as "La Niña Fresa," reported that she was asked for sexy photos in exchange for being invited to Bad Bunny's 'La casita' during the artist's concerts in Mexico City .

In an interview with the entertainment magazine TV y Notas , Grimaldi revealed that she contacted Bad Bunny's team to find out if there was a chance of being invited to the famous pink house, which serves as a second stage during the DtMF tour, which concluded its stop in the Mexican capital this weekend.

"I'm a huge fan of Bad Bunny. I really love Bad Bunny, and unfortunately, some really unpleasant things happened to me yesterday," she said in the interview, which was shared on the Mexican publication's TikTok account.

She then went on to say that she had been contacted by someone from the organization, though she didn't clarify whether it was from the show's promoters or the artist himself. However, her displeasure remained the same, as they had first asked her for some videos, and when she sent them, they asked her to take "sexy photos," which she refused.

La Niña Fresa also explained that she wasn't asking for a free ticket, as she had already "bought the ticket."

La Casita, inspired by a rural house in Puerto Rico, became, from the beginning of Bad Bunny's Residency at the Choliseo on the Island of Enchantment, the epicenter for celebrities attending the concert of the Puerto Rican star.

Stars such as Austin Butler, Ana de Armas, Penélope Cruz and Jon Ham were seen dancing and singing there.

In Mexico, La Casita welcomed Diego Boneta, Renata Notni, Galilea Montijo, Luisito Comunica, Juanpa Zurita, Macarena Achaga, Karol Sevilla and other celebrities.

Bad Bunny's world tour kicked off in November in the Dominican Republic and has already taken him to Costa Rica and Mexico, where he still has five dates left. He'll be there until December 21st. So, La Niña Fresa still has hope.

After the end-of-year dates, the tour will move in January to Chile, Peru and Colombia, until early February, when it will make another stop to make room for Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 11.