Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway musical "The Queen of Versailles" will close on January 4, 2026, ending its run at the St. James Theatre in New York City less than three months after opening.

Producers announced the decision on Monday, November 24, with the show having officially premiered just two weeks earlier on November 9.

The musical will have played approximately 65 regular performances and 32 preview performances by the time it closes. Preview performances began on October 8, and despite bringing in over $1 million in grosses during recent weeks, the production struggled with weak advance ticket sales and mixed critical reception, leading to its early exit from Broadway, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the 2012 documentary directed by Lauren Greenfield, the musical reunites Kristin Chenoweth with Academy Award-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz, marking their first Broadway collaboration since the original run of "Wicked" in 2003. The production also stars F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel and is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, known for his work on "Maybe Happy Ending" and "Parade."

The story follows Jackie and David Siegel, a wealthy Florida couple who attempt to build the largest private home in America during the 2008 financial crisis, the New York Times reported. The $100 million mansion in Orlando, Florida, inspired by the Palace of Versailles, becomes the backdrop for exploring themes of the American Dream as the family's lavish lifestyle faces mounting challenges from the economic downturn.

The musical had previously achieved a successful run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre in the summer of 2024, setting box office records and generating excitement for its Broadway transfer. However, the Broadway production faced harsh critical reviews that hampered its commercial prospects.

The early closure reflects broader challenges facing new Broadway musicals in recent years. Even with significant star power attached and a successful pre-Broadway run, productions have increasingly struggled to attract audiences and sustain long-term runs, as per Variety. The difficulty in building advance ticket sales has become particularly challenging for the Broadway industry, impacting new original works competing against established shows and special events drawing audiences to theaters.

By January 4, the show will have been on Broadway for less than two months, significantly shorter than its originally scheduled run, which was set to extend through March 29, 2026. The closure marks a disappointment for producers and a rare setback for Chenoweth's Broadway presence.