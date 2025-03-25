Controversial rapper Kanye West has reportedly fled to Tokyo, Japan, following a series of explosive social media rants that targeted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and their children.

Sources close to the situation revealed that West traveled to Tokyo late last week to decompress. One insider who spoke to TMZ said Los Angeles can be a trigger to West—who now goes by Ye—but that the rapper calmed down after he touched down in Japan.

"As soon as he got there, he instantly calmed down," the source said. "When he's in Tokyo, he feels completely disconnected and calm."

It is not immediately clear if West is still in Tokyo. It was also unclear if his wife, Bianca Censori, traveled with him, but one source who spoke to the outlet noted that she had stayed in Japan until this weekend.

West's flight to Tokyo comes on the heels of several disturbing posts on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In now-deleted posts, West accused Kardashian of being a "sex trafficker" and alleged that their children might be involved in a "child sex trafficking ring." He also accused the Kardashians of strategically producing Black children.

The rapper's tirade extended beyond his immediate family. He made derogatory comments about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children, questioning the mental capacity of their 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. He also accused Beyoncé of using IVF to conceive them. Furthermore, West criticized British singer FKA Twigs for featuring his daughter,r North Wes,t in a music video, claiming it was inappropriate and accusing Kardashian of allowing it against his wishes.

The fallout from his troubling rants is significant. Sources who spoke with Page Six claimed Kim wants to keep their children away from the West due to his controversial behavior. Reports also suggested that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are considering legal action over his comments about their children.