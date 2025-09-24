Fox has officially ordered a reboot of the classic lifeguard drama "Baywatch," bringing the series back to television after nearly two decades off the air.

The new iteration will feature an entirely new ensemble of actors in the roles made famous by David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.

The network announced that the pilot episode will begin production early next year in Los Angeles, with filming taking place on a stretch of Southern California beach, according to People. The series is set to follow a team of elite lifeguards who patrol the shore, save lives, and grapple with personal challenges both on and off duty.

Leading the creative team is showrunner Kelly Henderson, known for her work on a popular medical drama, and executive producer Marcus Lee, whose credits include several successful action series.

Scriptwriter Jordan Ellis has been tapped to write the pilot. Ellis has previously worked on two well-received network dramas and brings a fresh perspective to the franchise. The tone will be modern and inclusive, featuring diverse characters and storylines that reflect today's coastal communities.

Casting will begin this fall, with auditions scheduled in Los Angeles and Miami. Fox is seeking both established performers and up-and-coming talent. Deadline says the network aims to assemble a group of actors who can "maintain tangled relationships, complicated chemistry, and beachside heroics" central to the original show's identity. Training for water rescues and ocean safety is planned as part of the actors' preparation.

The original "Baywatch" series, which ran from 1989 to 2001, became a global phenomenon due to its blend of action, drama, and sun-soaked visuals. At its peak, the series was broadcast in more than 140 countries and drew hundreds of millions of viewers each week. A 2017 film adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron brought renewed attention to the franchise, grossing over $177 million worldwide.

Despite earlier attempts to spin off the brand with limited success, Fox executives are confident this new series will resonate with both longtime fans and a younger audience. Promotional materials plan to highlight stunning coastal landscapes alongside heart-pounding rescue scenes.

The network has not announced a premiere date, but insiders expect the show to debut in the fall of 2026. If the pilot is well-received, Fox has the option to order a full season. As anticipation builds, lifeguard enthusiasts and television viewers alike will be watching closely to see if this "Baywatch" revival can make a splash.